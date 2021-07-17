LeBron James flexes on his haters after ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ smashes ‘Black Widow’ in box office

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James’ latest movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy” was just released a few days ago.

It has received mixed reviews so far, prompting a lot of people to attack James.

But following reports that the film has surpassed Marvel’s “Black Widow” in the box office, the NBA superstar posted a short message to his critics.

After the success of the first “Space Jam” movie in 1996, Warner Bros. immediately planned a sequel. But for various reasons, the film got stuck in development hell. It was only in 2014 when a standalone sequel was finally green-lit for production, thanks to James’ participation.

This is not the four-time NBA champion’s first foray into the entertainment industry. His filmography includes a cameo role in the romantic comedy “Trainwreck” and a voice role in the animated musical “Smallfoot.”

Together with his childhood friend Maverick Carter, James also established the production company SpringHill Company, which co-produced “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”