- Updated: September 23, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal recently revealed that he would have joined the San Antonio Spurs during his career had he wanted to form a superteam.
“I would have went to go play with Tim Duncan and David Robinson,” O’Neal said during a podcast appearance. “I am from San Antonio. I could have came down there and played and won.
“But I was like nope. I’m taking my licks. Licking my wounds, and I want to beat these dudes and we did.”
O’Neal made a lot of good choices throughout his NBA career. He often found himself in great situations with great teams. During his run with the Lakers, he accomplished a lot, including winning three NBA titles.
He retired with a long list of accolades. He earned 15 All-Star selections, two scoring titles, an MVP award and a whopping four NBA championships.
Today, he’s a Hall of Famer. He was an easy choice for the honor, as he finished his career with averages of 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
Superteams are a polarizing topic in today’s NBA, but it seems like they’re here to stay. Currently, the Lakers boast a superteam that features an elite Big 3. L.A. will look to win a title with its talented roster in the 2021-22 season.