Showtime releases amazing trailer for new documentary on Russell Westbrook

The trailer for Russell Westbrook’s Showtime documentary, “Passion Play: Russell Westbrook,” was released on Wednesday.

The documentary will premiere on Showtime on Oct. 15. The Los Angeles Lakers and Westbrook will begin the 2021-22 regular season on Oct. 19.

The documentary will highlight Westbrook’s rise to NBA stardom, his MVP season and interviews with his family and former teammates Kevin Love and Nick Collison.

Westbrook is a nine-time All-Star and won the MVP in the 2016-17 season.

Last season for the Washington Wizards, Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game. He has averaged a triple-double in four of the last five seasons.

The Lakers are hoping that his ferocious playstyle and elite playmaking will help them make it back to the NBA Finals in the 2021-22 season.