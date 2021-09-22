Russell Westbrook set to release documentary: ‘There are a lot of misconceptions about me’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook is set to release a documentary on his life titled “Passion Play: Russell Westbrook” on Showtime.

The documentary will premiere on Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. EST.

“I’m proud to share this documentary and give audiences an inside look into who I really am on and off the court,” Westbrook said. “There are a lot of misconceptions about me, but I’m ready to share my story and my journey with my fans.”

The documentary will feature Westbrook’s rise to NBA stardom, his MVP campaign and exclusive interviews with his family and former teammates Kevin Love and Nick Collison.

Westbrook was acquired by the Lakers this offseason in a trade with the Washington Wizards.

Last season for the Wizards, Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and led the league with 11.7 assists per game.

The Lakers are hoping the two-time MVP can take the team to the next level in the 2021-22 campaign.