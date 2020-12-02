On Tuesday evening, Los Angeles Lakers great Shaquille O’Neal posted a list that broke down who he thought the best players at specific heights were.

The list appeared to seriously disrespect both LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Some may argue that O’Neal’s list is also missing other greats from the past such as Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson, Jerry West and Larry Bird.

Certainly, the list does seem to have plenty of recency bias.

However, James isn’t the only active player O’Neal has thrown shade at. The former center also criticized Dwight Howard, who finally won an NBA championship as a member of the Lakers this past season.

On the other hand, O’Neal has also had some nice things to say about the James.

Last year, the former big man declared that James as the greatest small forward in NBA history.