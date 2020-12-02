- Shaquille O’Neal disrespects LeBron James, Michael Jordan on list of best all-time players
- Report: LeBron James agrees to massive 2-year extension with Lakers
- LeBron James offers hint that Lakers may bring back Quinn Cook
- LeBron James admits he’s only ‘touched a basketball twice’ during offseason
- LeBron James exudes confidence as he declares Lakers can ‘absolutely’ repeat as champions
- Report: Davante Adams FaceTimed Danny Green after he received death threats
- Giannis Antetokounmpo calls LeBron James the ‘best in the world’ and his ‘idol’
- Giannis Antetokounmpo attempts to recruit LeBron James and Anthony Davis to Milwaukee Bucks
- Colby Covington threatens LeBron James, claims he’d make him ‘eat the canvas’ if they fought
- Gilbert Arenas annihilates ‘soft’ Nick Young, threatens to give him hands
Shaquille O’Neal disrespects LeBron James, Michael Jordan on list of best all-time players
-
- Updated: December 2, 2020
On Tuesday evening, Los Angeles Lakers great Shaquille O’Neal posted a list that broke down who he thought the best players at specific heights were.
The list appeared to seriously disrespect both LeBron James and Michael Jordan.
View this post on Instagram
Some may argue that O’Neal’s list is also missing other greats from the past such as Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson, Jerry West and Larry Bird.
Certainly, the list does seem to have plenty of recency bias.
However, James isn’t the only active player O’Neal has thrown shade at. The former center also criticized Dwight Howard, who finally won an NBA championship as a member of the Lakers this past season.
On the other hand, O’Neal has also had some nice things to say about the James.
Last year, the former big man declared that James as the greatest small forward in NBA history.