- Shaquille O’Neal on the Lakers: ‘If they make it to the 8th spot, they will beat Phoenix’
- Jason Williams explains his thought process behind his ranking of Kobe Bryant in Lakers history
- Report: Anthony Davis could be suiting up for Lakers games by the 1st week of April
- Video: Drake reveals epic $1 million gift he’s going to donate to LeBron James’ I Promise School
- Hawks G League coach on Jalen Johnson’s ceiling: ‘I see a mini LeBron in him’
- Report: LeBron James to miss big Lakers clash vs. 76ers on Wednesday
- Dwight Howard calls cap on Jalen Rose’s story about Kobe Bryant doubting center’s fit on Lakers in 2012
- Lakers newcomer says team internally believes it can still do something ‘special’ and make run in playoffs
- Russell Westbrook claps back at the people doubting him and the Lakers: ‘Nothing better than shutting people up’
- Tyronn Lue gets real on denying Lakers’ approach to just coach LeBron James: ‘I just didn’t think I was treated fairly’
Shaquille O’Neal on the Lakers: ‘If they make it to the 8th spot, they will beat Phoenix’
-
- Updated: March 24, 2022
Not many folks in the NBA world think the Los Angeles Lakers are going to make much noise in the upcoming playoffs.
After all, L.A. has had a miserable 2021-22 season, and there are no guarantees that the squad will even earn a spot in the league’s play-in tournament.
However, one Lakers legend isn’t ready to throw in the towel. Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal believes that the Lakers will upset the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs if L.A. ends up as the No. 8 seed.
"If they make if to the eighth spot, they will beat Phoenix" 👀@SHAQ talks Lakers' playoff hopes on #TheBigPodcast: https://t.co/cjvFFep0RP pic.twitter.com/UdHjerZqt4
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 23, 2022
It’s a bold claim by O’Neal, as Phoenix currently holds the best record in the NBA by a wide margin. No team in the league is within striking distance of the Suns’ 59-14 record.
Still, the Suns probably wouldn’t be thrilled about facing the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs. Although L.A. is just 31-42 on the season, it obviously has enough talent to give any playoff team some trouble.
Lakers fans are hoping that their squad will be as healthy as possible by the time the postseason arrives. Injuries haven’t been L.A.’s only issue this season, but having a healthy group going into the playoffs would give the Lakers a solid shot at making a deep run.
The Lakers can’t get too ahead of themselves, however, as they still have work to do in order to lock up a spot in the play-in tournament. As it stands now, the team holds the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference. A big game against the New Orleans Pelicans is next on the Lakers’ schedule.