Report: Anthony Davis could be suiting up for Lakers games by the 1st week of April

According to a report, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis could be back in action by the first week of April.

“If everything continues to progress well in Davis’ rehab, the All-Star big man could be suiting up for games by the first week of April, at the earliest, sources told ESPN,” reported Dave McMenamin.

Davis hasn’t played since Feb. 16 and has been limited to 37 games so far in the 2021-22 campaign. The Lakers have gone just 14-22 in games that Davis has missed this season.

The big man is averaging 23.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game on the year. He’s shooting 53.7 percent from the field despite a poor 18.2 percent clip from deep.

If Davis were to indeed return around the beginning of April, he’d be back in time to help the Lakers in any potential play-in and playoff games.

L.A. currently holds the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference with a 31-42 record. The team still has work to do if it wants to guarantee a spot in the play-in tournament.

The Lakers are 2-2 over their last four games. Although that’s not terribly impressive, the squad has undeniably been playing with increased effort and grit during that stretch. That’s a good formula for success as the postseason approaches.

The play of Russell Westbrook has had a lot to do with L.A.’s recent gritty stretch. Over his last four games, he’s averaging 22.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists per contest while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 47.6 percent from deep.

If Westbrook continues to play at a high level, things could get very interesting for the Lakers once Davis and LeBron James are on the floor again. James missed Wednesday’s game with left knee soreness.

L.A.’s next game will be on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans.