Report: LeBron James to miss big Lakers clash vs. 76ers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will sit out the team’s star-studded matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

The four-time MVP continues to nurse a knee injury that’s kept him sidelined at different points this year.

LeBron James (left knee soreness/effusion) is OUT for tonight's contest vs. Philadelphia, per Lakers PR. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 23, 2022

James, 37, hasn’t allowed the lingering knee injury to hamper his production this season.

As a matter of fact, he’s been on another level of greatness this year. James is leading the entire league in scoring. He recently surpassed NBA legend Karl Malone on the all-time scoring list to move into the No. 2 slot.

The 19-year-veteran is posting a mammoth 30.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest this season.

On Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, James gathered a monster triple-double to help the Lakers beat his old team. He put up 38 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in a 131-120 victory.

In the process, he posterized former teammate Kevin Love. While James felt bad about baptizing his 2016 title teammate, he was happy to take home the win.

After all, the Lakers have struggled to pick up wins this season. The team holds a horrific 31-41 record and is the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference.

Despite the franchise acquiring 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook in the offseason, it hasn’t been able to find a rhythm with the guard. In addition, the relationship between Westbrook and the Lakers has been acrimonious at times as the team blatantly tried shopping him around the 2022 trade deadline.

As for the 76ers, they made a major splash at the deadline by obtaining superstar James Harden. The Sixers’ tandem of Harden and MVP candidate Joel Embiid is one of the best duos in the NBA.