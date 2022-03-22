Video: LeBron James with insane elevation as he throws down nasty poster dunk on Kevin Love

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron Jame threw down an insane dunk over his former teammate Kevin Love in the Lakers’ matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

James cut down the middle of the lane, received a pass from Austin Reaves and elevated over Love who was waiting for him in the paint.

It’s one of the more impressive dunks of the year, and Lakers fans have to love seeing James put on a show against his hometown team.

The Lakers led the Cavaliers 67-62 at halftime, and James put up 21 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Love, who won an NBA title with James during the 2015-16 season with the Cavaliers, had six points, three rebounds and four assists in the game at halftime.

The Lakers need a win on Monday, as they have slipped to the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference. The Cavs, on the other hand, are 41-30 on the season and hold the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference.

James has played at an MVP-caliber level all season long, but the Lakers haven’t been able to give him the supporting cast to make his play translate into more wins.

However, the four-time champion has rattled off several impressive highlights this season, with his poster dunk over Love being the newest clip to add to the list.

The Lakers and James will look to carry the momentum into the second half against the Cavs and try to capture their 31st win of the season.