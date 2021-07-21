Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal gave Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo some major props in a couple of recent posts shared to Instagram.

O’Neal published the posts after Antetokounmpo’s Bucks won the 2021 NBA Finals on Tuesday night in Milwaukee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)

O’Neal knows a thing or two about winning championships. He won four titles in his NBA career, three of which came with the Lakers. He was named to 15 All-Star teams during his playing days and is now a Hall of Famer.

Antetokounmpo often draws comparisons to O’Neal. Antetokounmpo’s dominant and physical playing style resembles O’Neal’s in many ways.

Antetokounmpo is on top of the sports world right now, and he has earned every bit of his praise. In the finals, he averaged 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. He scored 50 points in the clinching game.

The Lakers had to watch the 2021 NBA Finals from home, as they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

The team will look to make some key additions this offseason and hopefully return as a contender in the 2021-22 campaign.