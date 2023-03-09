- Shaquille O’Neal doubles down on LeBron James’ tweet about Bronny: ‘There’s a lot of bums in this league stealing money’
- Updated: March 9, 2023
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James caused quite a stir on social media recently when he claimed that his son Bronny is better than some of the players currently in the NBA.
Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today. Shit lightweight hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤣
— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 7, 2023
Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal recently agreed with the elder James, offering a pretty ruthless statement.
“He’s right,” O’Neal stated. “There’s a lot of bums in this league stealing money. And I said it how I f—— said it.”
O’Neal has been known to be pretty critical of the players currently in the league. He seems to believe that he would dominate today’s era in the same way he dominated when he was still active.
The Hall of Famer averaged 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 blocks per game during his storied career. He was named an All-Star 15 times while winning four NBA titles and one MVP award. He is widely viewed as one of the best big men in the history of the game.
The elder James continues to cement his own legacy with each passing day. Although he’s currently sidelined due to a right foot injury, he’s been spectacular this season, averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest.
His bold claim caught a lot of people by surprise. The younger James is still in high school and has yet to decide where he’s going to play his college ball. He’s been linked to schools like Ohio State University and the University of Oregon.
While the younger James is undoubtedly one of the top prospects in the country, some are skeptical about whether or not he’ll be ready to play in the league once he’s draft eligible. In October of last year, it was reported that multiple college coaches believe the Sierra Canyon School guard won’t be NBA-ready for multiple years.
It’s important to note that the younger James’ stock has risen since then, as he was recently projected to go in the top 10 of a 2024 NBA mock draft.
The younger James’ high school basketball career ended recently, so fans all over the world will be waiting for his next move.