Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James may be receiving an important call on Thursday.

Jared Kushner, a senior advisor to President Donald Trump, said he will reach out to James as the conclusion of 2019-20 season remains in jeopardy.

Amidst that claim, Kushner also took a major swipe at the NBA players currently boycotting the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Jared Kushner says he'll reach out to @KingJames today.

"What I'd love to see from the players in the NBA–again they have the luxury of taking a night off from work, most Americans don't…I'd like to see them start moving into concrete solutions that are productive." @politico — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 27, 2020

By mentioning that NBA players have the “luxury” to take work off, Kushner seems to be questioning their commitment to the cause. Based on what has transpired inside the NBA’s bubble over the last 24 hours, the players’ commitment to change seems more powerful than ever.

The Milwaukee Bucks made headlines on Wednesday when they decided not to play in Game 5 of their first-round series against the Orlando Magic.

Subsequently, the NBA announced it would postponed all of the playoff games that were supposed to take place that day.

Later, James indicated that the games may not be rescheduled as he and his fellow NBA players continue to boycott.

James, 35, delivered an angry message in the aftermath of the Bucks’ decision to sit out of Game 5.

All of the recent commotion stems from the horrific shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was the victim of police brutality in Kenosha, Wis. on Sunday. Blake was shot multiple times by police in front of his children.

NBA players are fighting for change to occur in the areas of police brutality, systemic racism and social injustice. Hopefully, James and Kushner will have a productive conversation on Thursday.