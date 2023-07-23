Stephen Curry includes 3 Lakers legends in his all-time starting 5 but excludes LeBron James

Some of the best players in the history of the NBA have worn Los Angeles Lakers uniforms, and Stephen Curry appears to be cognizant of that fact.

Asked recently to name his all-time starting five, the Golden State Warriors icon included three former Lakers superstars: Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

Stephen Curry's all-time starting 5: PG: Magic Johnson

SG: Michael Jordan

SF: Kobe Bryant

PF: Tim Duncan

C: Shaquille O’Nealpic.twitter.com/3ZLeMPZ1wy — ³⁰ (@StephMuse_) July 23, 2023

The two-time MVP picked quite a formidable team.

Johnson is distinguished by a lot of people as the best point guard ever, as he helped the Lakers bring home five championship trophies. The three-time MVP is also credited for his role in making the NBA a household name, thanks partly to his showmanship and rivalry with Larry Bird in the 1980s.

It seemed Curry had some hesitation in choosing his wing players, as he initially had Bird on his squad at the 3 before scratching him out for Bryant, forming a scary wing duo with Michael Jordan.

Some people might argue that Bryant was a shooting guard, but the fact that he played the same position as Jordan meant that Curry had to move the late Lakers icon to the small forward slot. Interestingly, Bryant was considered a small forward during his first two seasons in Los Angeles.

Big men Tim Duncan and O’Neal earned the other two spots Curry’s lineup, and he seemed to have no problem choosing either of them. Some people recognize Duncan as the best power forward ever after he transformed the San Antonio Spurs into a perennial powerhouse. On the other hand, O’Neal is one of the most dominant forces the league has ever seen.

A notable absence from Curry’s team is LeBron James, and the nine-time All-Star even seemingly had Bird ahead of him. Some folks around the NBA have argued for the current Lakers superstar as the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time), so it’s interesting that he was left off the list. Perhaps the omission will add another layer to the rivalry between the two Ohio natives.

James helped eliminate Golden State in last season’s playoffs, and it remains to be seen if the rivals will get a chance to match up again in the 2024 postseason.