Scottie Pippen says Kevin Durant is nowhere near LeBron James due to his inability to utilize team

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is continuing his criticism of Kevin Durant and praise of LeBron James by now stating that James is a better team player than Durant.

In an interview with GQ.com, Pippen’s offered his thoughts on a variety of topics, which included a biting comment regarding the perception of Durant as a team player.

“He’s been beating people, definitely in Golden State, by committee,” Pippen said. “With a team. He did that, but that team already knew how to win without KD. But you put KD in Brooklyn, and Kyrie [Irving] gets hurt and James Harden ain’t that guy, now KD not only has to score for them but also make plays for them. And this is no knock to KD, but they asked me, ‘Has he surpassed LeBron James?’ And my answer was: LeBron James knows team basketball better than KD. “KD can score better than LeBron, probably always have been able to. But has he surpassed LeBron? Naw. He tried to beat the Milwaukee Bucks instead of utilizing his team. You see what I’m saying? LeBron James would’ve figured out how to beat them and he wouldn’t have been exhausted and he may not have taken the last shot. But LeBron ain’t KD, and KD ain’t LeBron. KD is a shooter, a scorer. But he doesn’t have what LeBron has.”

Durant’s Brooklyn Nets team lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals, with Durant sending Game 7 of that series to overtime with a clutch basket. However, he also shot an airball in the closing seconds as the Nets tried to extend the game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Pippen’s recent criticism of Durant also focused on the Hall of Famer’s opinion that Durant has yet to surpass James as the league’s top player.

To be clear, both James and Durant rank among the elite when it comes to the NBA, with the two players having led their previous teams to NBA titles.

In James’ case, he’s led three different teams to a total of four league championships, while Durant has only led a powerhouse Golden State Warriors to titles in 2017 and 2018.

The debate between fans and players regarding James and Durant figures to continue, though Pippen has clearly made his choice between which player he prefers.