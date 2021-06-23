Scottie Pippen doesn’t think Kevin Durant has surpassed LeBron James as NBA’s best player

One of the more interesting debates around the basketball world the last few years has been whether or not Kevin Durant has surpassed LeBron James as the best player in the NBA.

Former Chicago Bulls star and Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen thinks the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is still a better player than Durant.

"LeBron James is a complete team player who understands team and winning. Has KD gotten to that level yet? He went home…I think he still has some learning to do. In terms of what it takes to will a team to victory." – Scottie Pippen on Kevin Durant

(Via Yahoo Sports) pic.twitter.com/zQpfWjU8YF — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 22, 2021

Even though James is now 36, he has seen very little, if any, of a drop-off in his production. He averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game this season and was considered the leading candidate for the MVP award during the first several weeks of the campaign.

Even though he suffered a severe ankle sprain that hampered him during the playoffs, many expect him to make a full recovery by next season.

Durant, who joined the Brooklyn Nets two years ago just after rupturing his Achilles, had a tremendous first season in the New York metro area.

Despite coming off what is usually a career-ending injury, he put up 26.9 points a game while shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 45.0 percent from 3-point land.

Unfortunately, both superstars will have to watch the remainder of the 2021 NBA Playoffs instead of participating in them.