Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had arguably his best game of this season on Saturday after scoring 56 points in a comeback win over the Golden State Warriors.

After the contest, many people across the league heaped praise on the 37-year-old. His wife Savannah took to Instagram to not just applaud her husband, but also to mock his haters.

This was LeBron James’ highest-scoring game in a Lakers uniform. It also came on the heels of his rant during a recent episode of “The Shop,” where he admitted that it “pisses” him off when he is not mentioned in discussions about the greatest scorers in league history.

In the Saturday contest, he certainly showed his incredible knack for putting the ball in the basket. He was fairly efficient, going 19-for-31 from the field. He also lit it up from beyond the arc, going 6-for-11 from 3-point range.

LeBron James’ offensive outburst could not have come at a better time for L.A. Prior to the contest against the Warriors, the Lakers had lost four consecutive games and seven of their last eight. They currently sit in ninth place in the Western Conference and seem to be destined to participate in the play-in tournament for the second straight season.

L.A. is about to go on a two-game Texas road trip where it will face the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets. Hopefully, beating a top team in the Western Conference can inspire the Lakers to play better. Every win matters now if the organization wants to secure a playoff berth this season.