LeBron James’ pissed off comments on not being regarded as one of the best scorers of all time

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is widely considered to be one of the greatest NBA players of all time.

However, he is not thought of as one of the greatest pure scorers that the league has ever seen.

In a recent episode of “The Shop,” James admitted that it pisses him off when he is not mentioned amongst the greatest scorers in NBA history.

“When they talk about the best scorers of all time, they never mention my name,” James said in the episode. “It pisses me off.”

James added that he does not consider himself to be a score-first player. Instead, he prefers to get his teammates involved.

“I’m not like a natural scorer,” James said. “I love getting my guys involved, I’ve always been that way.”

James’ ability to facilitate has always been one of his greatest strengths. His combination of raw athletic ability as well as unmatched basketball IQ has allowed him to make some of the most dazzling passes and assists in recent memory.

Still, his talent as a scorer can never be undermined. Throughout his career, James has been able to take over countless games with his ability to score from all over the court.

This season, James is having one of his most impressive seasons when it comes to pure scoring in recent memory. He’s averaging 28.8 points per game on 51.9 percent shooting from the field and 34.8 percent shooting from three.

Unfortunately, that volume has not led to much success for the Lakers.

At the moment, the Lakers own a 27-35 record on the season and are holding onto a spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament by a thread.