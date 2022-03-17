Russell Westbrook’s perfect diss when asked about Timberwolves players talking trash to Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers not only got blown out by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, 124-104, but they also had to endure some trash-talking by players such as Patrick Beverley.

L.A. guard Russell Westbrook responded to that trash-talking after the game by taking a major shot at the young Timberwolves.

"I honestly don't pay no mind to it," Russell Westbrook tells @kylegoon. "They weren't talking to me… Nobody over there has done anything in this league… They won a game, happy for them, (I'll) move on to the next one."https://t.co/S2gidyoGT9 — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) March 17, 2022

Westbrook may have a point. The Timberwolves are a team on the rise, but they haven’t had any success in the playoffs yet. They are currently in seventh place in the Western Conference, which would put them in the play-in tournament, and they will likely be first-round fodder once the playoffs start.

Yet again, L.A. got off to a poor start, but an early fourth-quarter run gave the team some real hope of winning. However, Minnesota responded by pushing its lead back to double-digits, and that was it as far as the contest being competitive.

Westbrook had an underwhelming performance, shooting 5-of-12 from the field and scoring 15 points with five assists. As a team, L.A. simply couldn’t hit from downtown, as it went 10-of-45 from 3-point land.

The Lakers have been struggling mightily over the last several weeks, and it could get worse, as they have a number of games coming up against title contenders, mostly on the road.