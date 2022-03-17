Video: Patrick Beverley calls the Lakers trash, then plugs his nose

The Los Angeles Lakers are struggling yet again against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Patrick Beverley reminded them of how poorly they’re playing.

Near the end of the first half, he trolled the Lakers like only he can.

Patrick Beverley calls the Lakers trash, then plugs his nose 😂 pic.twitter.com/ORTZ3Yjq9N — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) March 17, 2022

Pat Bev flexed on LeBron and the Lakers 😅 pic.twitter.com/XhinkRlbPW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 17, 2022

Beverley is known as one of the NBA’s most proficient trash-talkers. He will never hold his tongue when it comes to speaking his mind about opposing players and teams.

He and Lakers guard Russell Westbrook clearly don’t like each other, as Westbrook took a shot at the Wolves guard, which caused him to respond.

The Lakers yet again got off to a slow start, which is a problem they have been having all season long, but especially of late.

L.A. fell behind by big margins in each of its last two games, first against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday and then versus the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

Minnesota has been playing well over the last several weeks and is starting to look like a legitimate playoff team.