- Russell Westbrook sends direct message to Lakers fans to pump them up for 2021-22 season
- Caron Butler shares insane story about Kobe Bryant cussing, demanding the ball, then hitting game-winner
- LeBron James’ blunt reaction to receiving zero votes in poll for best player in NBA
- LeBron James receives zero votes from scouts and executives in poll for best player in NBA
- Report: LeBron James would welcome Patrick Beverley to Lakers
- Report: Anthony Davis makes pivotal basketball change ahead of 2021-22 NBA season
- Video: Russell Westbrook delivers savage NSFW statement to those calling Lakers old
- Report: Jared Dudley’s name continuing to surface as Lakers look for ‘recently retired player’ as assistant coach
- Kendrick Nunn’s latest comments on his 2-way abilities will be music to Lakers fans’ ears
- LeBron James takes issue with Stephen Curry’s rating in NBA 2K22
Russell Westbrook sends direct message to Lakers fans to pump them up for 2021-22 season
-
- Updated: August 19, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers made waves earlier this offseason when they traded for former MVP Russell Westbrook.
The team now has an undeniable Big 3 made up of Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Westbrook recently sent a quick video message to the L.A. faithful, and he seems to be as excited as they are for the 2021-22 NBA season to get underway.
"It's gonna be crazy. It's gonna be dope." @russwest44 x #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/6ON9nOziWu
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 19, 2021
Westbrook was born right in Southern California and became a star prospect at Leuzinger High School. He went on to attend the University of California, Los Angeles and entered the NBA after two collegiate seasons.
Since then, he has become a household name in the league. He has countless personal accolades but has yet to win an NBA championship.
Surely, it would be quite a poetic cap to his storied career to join his hometown team and win a title.
Only time will tell if that comes to pass.