Russell Westbrook sends direct message to Lakers fans to pump them up for 2021-22 season

The Los Angeles Lakers made waves earlier this offseason when they traded for former MVP Russell Westbrook.

The team now has an undeniable Big 3 made up of Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Westbrook recently sent a quick video message to the L.A. faithful, and he seems to be as excited as they are for the 2021-22 NBA season to get underway.

Westbrook was born right in Southern California and became a star prospect at Leuzinger High School. He went on to attend the University of California, Los Angeles and entered the NBA after two collegiate seasons.

Since then, he has become a household name in the league. He has countless personal accolades but has yet to win an NBA championship.

Surely, it would be quite a poetic cap to his storied career to join his hometown team and win a title.

Only time will tell if that comes to pass.