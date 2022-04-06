- Russell Westbrook says the plan is to run it back with LeBron James and Anthony Davis next season
- Lakers rumors: Kendrick Nunn expected to pick up player option for next season
- Report: DeMar DeRozan felt like Lakers were in ‘disarray’ and ‘didn’t know what they were doing’
- Report: Gregg Popovich doesn’t like Lakers, wouldn’t have made DeMar DeRozan trade simple for them
- Report: LeBron James out for Lakers showdown vs. Suns
- Report: Doc Rivers among multiple possible candidates for Lakers head coaching job
- Report: Lakers expected to part ways with Frank Vogel after this season
- Magic Johnson puts blame on LeBron James for DeMar DeRozan going to Bulls instead of Lakers
- Bill Simmons on a potential Anthony Davis trade: ‘I think the Knicks would overpay for him’
- Magic Johnson says the Lakers have to bring back LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook says the plan is to run it back with LeBron James and Anthony Davis next season
-
- Updated: April 5, 2022
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers’ hopes of at least reaching the play-in tournament ended with a sad 121-110 setback at the hands of the Phoenix Suns.
Afterward, Russell Westbrook was asked if he wants to stay on next season with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and it sounds like he is willing to give things another try.
Here was Russell Westbrook's full answer on if he wants to run things back with LeBron and AD: pic.twitter.com/KyXl7WoJPG
— Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) April 6, 2022
When L.A. traded for Westbrook last summer, it was generally expected that the team would be a prime contender for the NBA championship this season.
But the Lakers gave up a fair amount to get him, as they dealt key role players in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma, a useful piece in Montrezl Harrell and a first-round draft pick.
The team ended up filling out the roster with over-the-hill players who simply didn’t get it done, especially on the defensive end.
Westbrook himself was up and down this season, although he has played very well in the last several games. He put up 28 points on 10-of-20 shooting on Tuesday, although he had six turnovers and just three assists.
It is widely believed that the Lakers will, one way or another, get rid of Westbrook this summer. His contract, which will pay him about $47 million next season, would make it nearly impossible to improve the rest of the roster.
One way or another, the Lakers’ roster could look drastically different this October.