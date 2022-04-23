- Russell Westbrook likes comment that says he must ‘do whatever it takes’ to leave Lakers
Russell Westbrook likes comment that says he must ‘do whatever it takes’ to leave Lakers
- Updated: April 22, 2022
Just about everyone around the NBA knows that the Los Angeles Lakers will look to trade Russell Westbrook this offseason and try to get some type of viable value in return.
After the star guard posted on his Instagram account, someone replied that he shouldn’t return to the Purple and Gold and that he should “do whatever it takes to go somewhere else,” and Westbrook liked that comment.
View this post on Instagram
Westbrook’s acquisition last summer was met with lots of intrigue and even excitement among Lakers fans, but there were some who seemed to anticipate how messy this season would be for him.
After some inconsistent play and some issues off the court with teammates and coaches, it seems like everyone in the organization, as well as its fans, are done with Westbrook.
It was thought that perhaps the market for him would be very tepid, but the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets have been rumored to be interested in him.
If the Lakers play their cards right, they could significantly replenish their roster by dealing the former league MVP. Players such as Myles Turner, Malcolm Brogdon and Gordon Hayward, if healthy, could address key weaknesses the team has right now.
But actually pulling off such a trade won’t be easy.
Plenty of people around the league feel Westbrook may not have any real value moving forward, and the Lakers seem reluctant to take on a player such as Brogdon or Hayward, who both have a history of getting injured.