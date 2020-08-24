- Russell Westbrook and James Harden Honor Kobe Bryant Ahead of Rockets-Thunder Game 4
- Updated: August 24, 2020
The Houston Rockets are taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, and Rockets stars James Harden and Rusell Westbrook used their pregame outfits to honor Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
#MambaMentality for the @HoustonRockets on 8/24 pic.twitter.com/NglEzhr4Ry
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 24, 2020
Bryant has been on the minds of many paying attention to the action going on inside the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla.
No doubt, the late Bryant continues to serve as a hero and inspiration for many NBA players and fans despite his passing.
Earlier this month, Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker said he has been thinking about Bryant everyday while in the bubble.
On Monday night, the Lakers will wear uniforms honoring Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.
Clearly, the NBA continues to make it a priority to pay tribute to the memory of the five-time NBA champion.
The Lakers will look to honor him by winning an NBA title this season.
In order to do that, they’ll have to defeat either the Rockets or Thunder in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs.