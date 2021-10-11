   Russell Westbrook issues cocky message to media after dreadful performance in Lakers loss - Lakers Daily
Russell Westbrook Lakers Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers newcomer Russell Westbrook has had a rocky preseason stint with the team so far, and some folks are already starting to question whether or not his time with the Lakers is going to work out.

Westbrook, however, is not concerned. He made that clear after L.A.’s preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

Westbrook scored just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting in the loss. In 26 minutes, he registered just two rebounds and five assists. Even worse, he committed nine turnovers.

While his performance in the preseason so far has been a little alarming for many fans, preseason games exist for a reason. The nine-time All-Star will likely need some time to get acclimated with L.A.

LeBron James has already publicly stated that he puts very little stock in preseason games.

The Lakers will open their 2021-22 regular season next week against the Golden State Warriors. The hope is that Westbrook will look like a better version of himself by then.