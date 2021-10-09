LeBron James issues surprising response to Russell Westbrook’s abysmal preseason debut for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers newcomer Russell Westbrook had a rough preseason debut for the team on Friday night.

After the game, superstar LeBron James didn’t seem too concerned about Westbrook’s performance.

"For me, I care more about the practice courts than I care about preseason games." LeBron James talks about the priorities for the Lakers for the remainder of the preseason with @LakersReporter. pic.twitter.com/83EGn0fdUB — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 9, 2021

Westbrook scored just two points on 1-for-7 shooting in the Lakers’ preseason loss to the Golden State Warriors. He did net seven boards and four assists over 17 minutes of action. However, he also turned the ball over six times.

It might take a little while for the nine-time All-Star to get acclimated with the Lakers. He’s surely expecting to have a stronger 2021-22 season than his performance on Friday suggested.

Westbrook is coming off of a 2020-21 campaign in which he averaged a triple-double for the fourth time in his career. He posted averages of 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game.

It might be hard for him to post similar levels of production this season when playing alongside superstars like James and Anthony Davis, but Westbrook will certainly make a big impact regardless.