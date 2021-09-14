Russell Westbrook goes all out for Met Gala with new hairdo

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook went all out for the Met Gala with a new hairdo.

Westbrook is sporting stars in his hair. The theme of the event is “American Independence.”

The Lakers acquired Westbrook this offseason in a deal that sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to the Washington Wizards.

Westbrook will form a superstar trio with LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the Lakers try to make it back to the NBA Finals.

Westbrook is a fashion icon, and he has no problem taking a risk with his appearance.

Last season for the Wizards, Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and a league-high 11.7 assists per game.

The Lakers are hoping the one-time MVP can take the team to the next level in the 2021-22 campaign.