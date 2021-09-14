   Russell Westbrook goes all out for Met Gala with new hairdo - Lakers Daily
Home / Media / Russell Westbrook goes all out for Met Gala with new hairdo

Russell Westbrook goes all out for Met Gala with new hairdo

Russell Westbrook

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook went all out for the Met Gala with a new hairdo.

Westbrook is sporting stars in his hair. The theme of the event is “American Independence.”

Russell Westbrook

The Lakers acquired Westbrook this offseason in a deal that sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to the Washington Wizards.

Westbrook will form a superstar trio with LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the Lakers try to make it back to the NBA Finals.

Westbrook is a fashion icon, and he has no problem taking a risk with his appearance.

Last season for the Wizards, Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and a league-high 11.7 assists per game.

The Lakers are hoping the one-time MVP can take the team to the next level in the 2021-22 campaign.