- Russell Westbrook goes all out for Met Gala with new hairdo
- Report: Free agent big man to work out for Lakers
- Anthony Davis thanked Rob Pelinka for bringing DeAndre Jordan to Lakers
- Cedric Ceballos offers major update on his scary battle with COVID-19
- Report: Marc Gasol never got over Lakers demoting him for Andre Drummond
- Kwame Brown destroys Russell Westbrook, goes off on expletive-laced tirade after seeing him in skirt
- Jalen Ramsey responds to LeBron James’ emphatic shout-out after Rams’ Week 1 win
- Report: LeBron’s game-winner vs. Warriors in play-in game cost their concession workers health care for a month
- LeBron James’ 5-emoji reaction to DeAndre Hopkins’ amazing touchdown catch
- Report: Marc Gasol set to continue career with Girona in Spain
Russell Westbrook goes all out for Met Gala with new hairdo
-
- Updated: September 13, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook went all out for the Met Gala with a new hairdo.
Westbrook is sporting stars in his hair. The theme of the event is “American Independence.”
The Lakers acquired Westbrook this offseason in a deal that sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to the Washington Wizards.
Westbrook will form a superstar trio with LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the Lakers try to make it back to the NBA Finals.
Westbrook is a fashion icon, and he has no problem taking a risk with his appearance.
Last season for the Wizards, Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and a league-high 11.7 assists per game.
The Lakers are hoping the one-time MVP can take the team to the next level in the 2021-22 campaign.