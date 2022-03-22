The Los Angeles Lakers are having a very disappointing 2021-22 NBA season thus far, but signs of improvement have been present as of late.

Over their last three games, the Lakers have secured two wins. If they can get themselves on the right track over their final 10 games of the regular season, they could improve their chances of advancing deeply into the playoffs. Any type of postseason success would likely surprise the team’s doubters.

That’s exactly what point guard Russell Westbrook appears determined to do. The embattled star spoke after the Lakers’ Monday night win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he’s clearly ready to prove his and the team’s doubters wrong.

Russ says he knows outside people are doubting him and the Lakers: "Nothing better than shutting people up." — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) March 22, 2022

Westbrook is in the midst of arguably the toughest season of his NBA career. He joined the Lakers last summer, and the team was immediately considered to be a title contender. After months of on-court struggles, however, the Lakers find themselves at the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference.

If it wasn’t for the relatively new addition of the play-in tournament, the Lakers’ playoff hopes would already be all but dashed.

Now, Westbrook, LeBron James and the rest of the Lakers’ roster will surely look to continue their recent winning ways as the final weeks of the regular season commence.

Superstar big man Anthony Davis was apparently seen working out “extensively” prior to the team’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, but there still is no timetable set for his return. If he comes back sometime soon, the Lakers could quickly become a team that no one wants to face in the playoffs.

It’s sure to be a fascinating few weeks as the playoffs approach. Westbrook will definitely look to continue shutting up his haters by contributing to winning basketball on the court.