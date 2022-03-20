Report: Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn seen working out ‘extensively’ before Lakers-Wizards game

After getting past the Toronto Raptors in overtime on Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers got off to a strong start on Saturday against the Washington Wizards.

Bill MacDonald and Stu Lantz, the commentators for Los Angeles-based Spectrum SportsNet, gave fans of the Purple and Gold some hope when it comes to the statuses of Kendrick Nunn and Anthony Davis.

Billy Mac says on the @SpectrumSN broadcast that both AD and Kendrick Nunn were working out "extensively" before today's game. Stu added that Nunn was shooting the lights out. — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) March 20, 2022

Nunn has been out for the entire regular season due to a bone bruise in his knee. He was projected to be a significant part of the team, especially on the offensive end, where he can score efficiently from the perimeter and near the rim while handling the ball and pushing the pace.

His bone bruise has been slow to heal, but if he returns before the end of the regular season and plays at the same level he played at last season for the Miami Heat, he can give L.A. some much-needed pop.

Davis, meanwhile, has had a frustrating season. He missed several weeks midseason due to a sprained MCL, and shortly after he returned, he went down again with a sprained foot.

The superstar big man has started shooting drills in recent days, but there is no timetable as of now for his return.

Without him, the Lakers have been forced to play many small lineups, which have compromised the team defensively and on the boards.

L.A. has many tough games remaining on its schedule. If Davis and Nunn return for some of them, it would be a big help.