Rudy Gay’s pissed-off NSFW reaction to Isaiah Thomas being painted in a negative light

Utah Jazz veteran Rudy Gay offered a blunt response to a statistic that paints Isaiah Thomas in a negative light for the Los Angeles Lakers.

This is bullshit https://t.co/jW4EGkO8Md — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) December 23, 2021

The stat doesn’t tell the whole story of Thomas’ stint with the Lakers and ignores the problems that the Lakers continue to endure.

Those issues include injuries to key players and guys being placed in health and safety protocols.

The 32-year-old Thomas signed with the Lakers last week, marking the latest effort by Thomas to restart what had been a promising NBA career before injuries derailed his success.

This is the second time Thomas has been a member of the Lakers, with the first stint coming during the 2017-18 season.

In Thomas’ first two games with this year’s edition of the Lakers, he scored a combined 32 points and connected for a total of five 3-pointers.

However, both efforts weren’t enough, with the Lakers losing road games to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls.

Gay, who has been a member of the NBA since the 2006-07 campaign, has seen Thomas’ passion for the game while competing against him. That likely explains why he was so angered by stat about the Lakers’ record with Thomas this season.

Thomas admittedly had a rough outing against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, going for just three points. The veteran guard made just one of his 11 shots from the field and missed all six of his shots from beyond the arc.

Yet, blaming Thomas for the Lakers’ three recent losses is an idea that should probably be ignored.