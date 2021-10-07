Rob Pelinka states there is nothing stopping Talen Horton-Tucker from becoming an ‘elite player’

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka seems very high on rising star Talen Horton-Tucker, who is entering his third season at the NBA level.

The organization seemingly has very high hopes for him.

“There’s nothing Talen doesn’t have to keep him from being an elite player,” Pelinka said.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel offered some insight into how Horton-Tucker might be used in the upcoming season.

“We got away from that last year,” Vogel said of the team’s ability to roll with a small lineup. “He’ll play more in the middle. You might see some centerless lineups, too. We have the type of team where we can really open the floor up.”

The Lakers are a team with tons of veteran players, but Horton-Tucker is one of a few outliers. The 20-year-old is coming off of a very impressive 2020-21 season, and he’s looking to take another step forward in the upcoming campaign.

Horton-Tucker averaged 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last year. He shot 45.8 percent from the field and 28.2 percent from deep.

The youngster worked out with a former NBA sharpshooter over the offseason. With 3-point shooting being so important in today’s NBA, it would be great for Horton-Tucker to improve in that department.

The former second-round pick is on a great trajectory, and he’ll hope to be a big contributor for the Lakers in the 2021-22 campaign. The team is hoping to win another NBA title.