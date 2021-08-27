Lakers guards Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker seen training with former NBA sharpshooter

Los Angeles Lakers guards Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker were seen getting a workout in with former NBA sharpshooter Ben Gordon and a trainer.

THT and Kendrick Nunn in the gym with former player Ben Gordon and skills trainer Basil Evelyn 💪 pic.twitter.com/KYa24UG1AT — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) August 26, 2021

With 3-point shooting being so important in today’s NBA, it’s great to see Nunn and Horton-Tucker working out with a former 3-point sniper. During his NBA career, Gordon knocked down a whopping 40.1 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

The 2021-22 season will be Nunn’s first with the Lakers. He is coming off of an impressive 2020-21 season with the Miami Heat in which he averaged 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He shot 48.5 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from deep.

Horton-Tucker, meanwhile, is entering his third season at the NBA level. Last year, he averaged 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He could really use some pointers from a 3-point specialist like Gordon, as Horton-Tucker shot just 28.2 percent from deep during the 2020-21 season.

Nunn and Horton-Tucker both have high ceilings at the pro level, and the Lakers are certainly hoping that the two will show signs of growth during the 2021-22 campaign.

L.A. is looking to win its second NBA title in a span of three seasons.