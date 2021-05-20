- Ridiculous stat shows how clutch LeBron James has been his entire NBA career
Ridiculous stat shows how clutch LeBron James has been his entire NBA career
- Updated: May 20, 2021
In Wednesday’s play-in tournament game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, LeBron James hit the game-winning 3-pointer to elevate L.A. to victory.
It wasn’t exactly his first game-winning shot. In fact, it was simply the latest of many.
That was LeBron’s 97th game-tying/go-ahead FGM in final minutes, via @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/2gV8CaEqvL
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 20, 2021
The ridiculous number of game-tying scores and go-ahead shots James has made is not only a testament to his incredible talent, but also to his unbelievable longevity.
Before suffering a severe high ankle sprain in late March, he was having yet another MVP-caliber season.
The fact that James has lots of extra mileage due to 10 trips to the NBA Finals makes it all the more incredible that he’s still playing at a high level today.
On Wednesday, he played a poor game offensively, as he appeared to still be less than 100 percent. Yet, as players of his ilk always seem to do, he came through when his team really needed him to.
James will likely need to bring his A-game soon, as the Lakers’ path to back-to-back NBA championships will be a brutal run through the gauntlet.