- Richard Jefferson says LeBron James has ‘not done enough as a Laker’ to be considered a Lakers great
- Report: Rob Pelinka surprising many around NBA with hesitancy to attach multiple draft picks in Russell Westbrook trade talks
- Report: Lakers sources insist they have options beyond ones that have been reported
- LeBron James loses it watching teenage sons Bronny and Bryce play together on the court
- Here’s what will happen to LeBron James following NBA’s decision to retire Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey across league
- Giannis Antetokounmpo says LeBron James is still the best player in the world
- Draymond Green explains why prime Carmelo Anthony was a better scorer than prime Kevin Durant
- Report: Vanessa Bryant cried as her lawyer accused L.A. deputies of sharing Kobe crash scene photos ‘for a laugh’
- LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell unable to contain themselves after Kyle Kuzma drops 67 in pro-am game
- Russell Westbrook’s former teammate hints that Lakers star is preparing for revenge tour this season
Richard Jefferson says LeBron James has ‘not done enough as a Laker’ to be considered a Lakers great
- Updated: August 13, 2022
A former teammate of LeBron James recently said that he doesn’t believe the Los Angeles Lakers superstar currently should be considered one of the franchise’s all-time greats.
Richard Jefferson, who played with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers, made the claim.
“LeBron James has not done enough as a Laker to be on that list,” Jefferson said. “Bron been there now — this is his fourth season, right? They’ve been in there four seasons. Two years, they haven’t made the postseason. One year, they lost in the first round. And one year, they won a championship.”
In truth, Jefferson has been pretty vocal when it comes to describing the greatness of James. His opinions on the veteran likely come from seeing him on a nightly basis during their time together with the Cavaliers in addition to years of playing against the superstar.
One reason why Jefferson likely has made those previous comments praising James is that it was James who led the Cavs to the franchise’s only NBA title in 2016. Jefferson was a bench player on that squad and picked up a championship ring along the way.
In contrast to that lone title, the Lakers’ wealth of NBA titles has been accomplished by a stunning array of NBA legends. The legacies of players like Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant make it hard for any player to rank among the Lakers elite.
Yet, even if James never manages to be considered part of an iconic list of Lakers legends, his NBA legacy ensures that he’ll be considered among the greatest basketball players ever.