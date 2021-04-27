- Richard Jefferson annihilates Skip Bayless for insinuating that he declared Kevin Durant better than LeBron James
- Dennis Schroder reveals stern demand LeBron James has given him amidst pending return
- Julius Erving says LeBron James isn’t on his top-2 all-time NBA teams because he led ‘charge in terms of superteams’
- Report: LeBron James has looked ‘strong’ in ramp-up workouts during current Lakers road trip
- Report: LeBron James rookie card sells for record-setting $5.2 million
- Charles Oakley challenged Anthony Davis: ‘You’re not a 3-point shooter. … Why you want to shoot 3s?’
- 24-year LAPD veteran pens passionate open letter to LeBron James: ‘I am not going to come at you from a place of hatred’
- Stephen A. Smith: ‘AD and that calf is eerily similar to what happened to KD in 2019’
- Lakers coach fires shot at Mavs for acting like they won title with regular season wins
- LeBron James’ latest video teasing a return for Lakers will give you goosebumps
Richard Jefferson annihilates Skip Bayless for insinuating that he declared Kevin Durant better than LeBron James
-
- Updated: April 27, 2021
Former NBA veteran Richard Jefferson recently admitted how he didn’t want to face two-time champion Kevin Durant despite having four-time MVP LeBron James on his team.
Of course, notorious Fox Sports 1 analyst Skip Bayless took the comments out of context and received a heated response from Jefferson on social media.
That wasn’t my context or MY Translation.. @ShannonSharpe @RealSkipBayless. It’s crazy how people get to behave when you don’t have to look the athletes in the 👀 https://t.co/duIJUNGMvz
— Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) April 27, 2021
Although fellow commentator Shannon Sharpe works with Bayless, he threw his counterpart under the bus.
It’s Skip’s fault 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/yjrAxVX8bC
— shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 27, 2021
Jefferson, 40, earned a championship with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Golden State Warriors in 2016.
However, the Warriors added Durant the ensuing summer and easily knocked off the Cavs in NBA Finals battles in 2017 and 2018. Durant gathered Finals MVP trophies during both title runs.
Still, James is considered the best player in the league. After all, he just led the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. last season.
Bayless still remains infamous for taking James’ former teammates,’ such as Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade, words out of context. In addition, Sharpe got caught in a fiery Twitter war with Durant regarding his status next to James earlier this year.
The Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are two of the best teams in the league. Surely, fans would love to see another duel between James and Durant.