Former NBA veteran Richard Jefferson recently admitted how he didn’t want to face two-time champion Kevin Durant despite having four-time MVP LeBron James on his team.

Of course, notorious Fox Sports 1 analyst Skip Bayless took the comments out of context and received a heated response from Jefferson on social media.

That wasn’t my context or MY Translation.. @ShannonSharpe @RealSkipBayless. It’s crazy how people get to behave when you don’t have to look the athletes in the 👀 https://t.co/duIJUNGMvz — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) April 27, 2021

Although fellow commentator Shannon Sharpe works with Bayless, he threw his counterpart under the bus.

Jefferson, 40, earned a championship with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

However, the Warriors added Durant the ensuing summer and easily knocked off the Cavs in NBA Finals battles in 2017 and 2018. Durant gathered Finals MVP trophies during both title runs.

Still, James is considered the best player in the league. After all, he just led the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. last season.

Bayless still remains infamous for taking James’ former teammates,’ such as Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade, words out of context. In addition, Sharpe got caught in a fiery Twitter war with Durant regarding his status next to James earlier this year.

The Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are two of the best teams in the league. Surely, fans would love to see another duel between James and Durant.