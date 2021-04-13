Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is no stranger to online controversy.

His most recent feud began earlier this week when former NFL star and sports pundit Shannon Sharpe insinuated that Durant said he’s better than Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Y’all drunk uncle out here lying again. When did I say this @ShannonSharpe ??????????????????????????? https://t.co/698XHOxcYn — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 13, 2021

Sharpe then quickly pivoted and reminded fans about another misstep that Durant made in the past.

Y’all remember the fake account when KD said: now everybody wanna play for the heat and Lakers? Let’s go back to being competitive and going at these peoples. Then joins 73-9 warriors and builds Nets into a superpower with Kyrie and Harden. OMG😭 https://t.co/SjU18X9XfE — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 13, 2021

Durant punched back by insinuating that he never even said the quote that Sharpe was referring to.

Shannon went on tv responding to this quote like I actually said this. Gullible fans will believe it, or say “you was thinking this anyway” it’s comedy at this point https://t.co/heKXs8iOuE — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 13, 2021

Sharpe then responded by seemingly trying to goad Durant into coming onto his show on Fox Sports 1.

KD, IF* you wanna talk to me. I’m not hard to find, but I’m not going bck and forth on social media. Whatever our differences are. They can be handled out of the eye of social media. 👍🏾👍🏾 https://t.co/60CGNzMRg9 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 13, 2021

When Durant issued his response to Sharpe, the former football star simply wished Durant the best.

KD, enjoy your day. Stay healthy and finish the season off strong. ✌🏾 https://t.co/XT0zIo1urf — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 13, 2021

However, moments later, Durant exposed Sharpe for blocking him on Twitter.

Durant has been clowned for his snarky takes on Twitter in the past, but it’s hard to deny that he almost never lets his haters get the best of him. He’s seemingly constantly willing to go as far as he needs in order to make sure that he gets the last laugh.

As for his rivalry with James, the Lakers superstar now has four NBA titles to Durant’s two. However, Durant has won two matchups out of three when the two icons have met in the championship round.

If the Lakers can get healthy for the postseason, it’s quite likely that James and company will face off against Durant and his superteam in the 2021 NBA Finals.