Earlier this week, Rich Paul and his Klutch Sports Group held a pro day at the Southern California sports academy to showcase the talents of draft prospects Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Maxey.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and Anthony Davis were in attendance, along with a few other NBA player who are Klutch clients.

The event garnered some criticism in the NBA community, and both Paul and James responded on social media.

“I want to thank everyone for their support last night,” Paul wrote. “It’s not often you see support like this for these young men coming into the league. This is much bigger than makes and misses! When black it’s discredited, it’s critiqued, narratives are driven. “It’s a shock when the black athlete isn’t making the black agent work for free, or feel as if it’s a privilege to represent them but instead respect their practice and expertise. Why? When is the other way around, the athlete should be lucky to have the agent and every move is genius. Why? Discouragement has killed more people than guns, but it won’t work here. These men are more than athletes, and I couldn’t be more proud to work with them. The old narratives won’t work. Young kids, this picture is what kicking discouragements ass looks like! Keep believing in yourselves, it will happen for you!”

The criticism has centered around Paul giving his clients more exposure than other draft prospects are getting. Both Edwards and Maxey recently signed with Klutch Sports.

Edwards is expected by some to become the top pick in next month’s NBA draft, while Maxey is expected to be picked somewhere in the middle of the first round.