LeBron James and Anthony Davis pull up to Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Maxey’s Pro Day
- Updated: October 30, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are apparently spending some time hanging out with each other this offseason.
On Thursday, they attended the Pro Day workout of NBA draft prospects Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Maxey.
Bron, AD and KCP pulled up to Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Maxey's Pro Day 👀
(via @Sedano) pic.twitter.com/zPklgLxDsT
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 30, 2020
The workout was held at the Sports Academy in Southern California, which was originally launched by late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
Edwards, a 6-foot-5 guard, is expected by many to be the top pick in next month’s NBA draft. As a freshman this season, he averaged 19.1 points a game for the University of Georgia Bulldogs.
Edwards was so impressive that he was named the SEC Freshman of the Year.
Maxey is another intriguing draft prospect. A 6-foot-3 guard, he put up 14.0 points a game for the University of Kentucky this past season.
The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18.