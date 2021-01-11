- Report: Wesley Matthews to miss Sunday’s game vs. Rockets due to Achilles soreness
Report: Wesley Matthews to miss Sunday’s game vs. Rockets due to Achilles soreness
-
- Updated: January 11, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers will be without guard Wesley Matthews for their Sunday night road game against the Houston Rockets, with the veteran sitting out because of Achilles soreness.
Injury update: Wesley Matthews is out tonight with right Achilles soreness.
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 10, 2021
The 34-year-old Matthews had played in all 10 of the Lakers’ previous contests this season, coming off the bench in all but one game. For the year, Matthews is averaging 6.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.
The Lakers signed Matthews as a free agent less than two months ago after the well-traveled veteran had played last season with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Despite not having Matthews available, the Lakers did receive some good news earlier when it was announced that both Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would be available to face the Rockets. In the case of Caldwell-Pope, that would end a four-game absence due to an ankle injury suffered in the Jan. 1 game at San Antonio.