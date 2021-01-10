Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel announced that both Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will be available to play in Sunday night’s road game against the Houston Rockets.

Davis and Caldwell-Pope had missed Friday night’s home game against the Chicago Bulls and were listed as questionable yesterday, along with LeBron James who will also play against the Rockets.

Caldwell-Pope returns after missing the Lakers’ last four contests after injuring his ankle in the Jan. 1 road matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

Davis’ absence because of a right adductor strain on Friday night marked the second game this season he had missed. On Dec. 27, he also sat out the Lakers’ home contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Having Davis and Caldwell-Pope available will help provide the Lakers with an emotional boost as they begin a tough 12-game stretch in which 10 games will be on the road.