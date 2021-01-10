The Los Angeles Lakers trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all listed as questionable for the team’s Sunday night road matchup against the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers are listing AD (right adductor strain), LeBron (left ankle sprain) and KCP (left ankle sprain) as questionable for tomorrow’s game in Houston. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) January 9, 2021

Davis and Caldwell-Pope sat out the Lakers’ 117-115 home win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. For Davis, it was the second game this season that he had missed, while Caldwell-Pope is still struggling to come back from his injury that forced him from the Jan. 1 game against the San Antonio Spurs.

James has frequently been listed as questionable in recent weeks, though he’s yet to miss any of the Lakers’ first 10 contests. His constant presence in the lineup has helped the Lakers win seven of those contests.

Sunday night’s clash against the Rockets begins a challenging stretch of contests for the Lakers, with the defending champions set to play 10 of their next 12 games on the road.