Report: Wayne Ellington gets hit with punishment from NBA for threatening to fight Facundo Campazzo

Los Angeles Lakers guard Wayne Ellington received a punishment from the NBA for his comments on social media directed at Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo.

Ellington was fined $20,000 by the league for his comments while Campazzo was suspended for Game 1 of the Nuggets’ playoff series with the Golden State Warriors for his flagrant foul on Ellington.

Campazzo was ejected from the Lakers’ overtime win against the Nuggets in the final game of the 2021-22 regular season for the foul.

It is understandable that Ellington was frustrated by the play by Campazzo, but he certainly didn’t do himself any favors by tweeting that he’d put hands on Campazzo the next time he saw him.

Ellington came to the Lakers in free agency prior to the 2021-22 season. He didn’t carve out a major role on the team, as he appeared in just 43 games and averaged 18.8 minutes per game.

During the 2021-22 regular season, Ellington averaged 6.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The veteran guard was in his second stint with the Lakers, as he also spent time with the organization during the 2014-15 season.

For Campazzo, the foul has now cost him a chance to play in a very important playoff game against Golden State. If these two players match up against next season, it will be interesting to see if there is still any bad blood left.