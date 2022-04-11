Wayne Ellington threatens to beat up Nuggets player after Lakers’ final game of season

On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers ended a terrible season with a thrilling comeback victory in overtime against the Denver Nuggets.

It was a game that was marred by several hard fouls, a few of which were deemed flagrant fouls by the game’s officials.

Lakers guard Wayne Ellington was the recipient of one of those hard fouls, and he issued a stern warning to Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo after the game.

With seemingly nothing to play for against a better team, L.A. played the Nuggets to a standstill in the first half, only to fall behind by as many as 17 in the fourth quarter.

But the Purple and Gold showed the type of fight, spirit and execution that had been in short supply over the last several months.

Ellington helped out by going 6-for-10 from the field and 4-for-8 from 3-point range, scoring 18 points in 30 minutes off the bench.

Malik Monk, one of the team’s few consistent players all year, was dominant with 41 points while undrafted rookie Austin Reaves had the game of his life with 31 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

Reaves helped the Lakers make it to overtime with a couple of baskets in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, and he continued his stellar play in overtime to seal the victory.

Although it is unclear if the Lakers will try to re-sign Ellington for next season, he may not be a bad option for some backcourt depth. He consistently knocked down 3-pointers this season no matter how inconsistent his playing time was.