Vanessa Bryant recently recounted how the events surrounding the death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna last year transpired.

Initially, Vanessa Bryant had been told that five individuals had survived the deadly helicopter crash. She revealed that when she heard that, she assumed her beloved husband and daughter were amongst those that had survived.

“The assistant said that five people had survived the crash that day, Jan. 26, 2020,” wrote Jonathan Abrams and Kevin Draper of the New York Times. “Bryant said that she figured Kobe and Gianna would be among them and would be helping the other victims. But as she tried to call her husband, notifications began popping up on her phone: R.I.P. Kobe. R.I.P. Kobe.”

The statement came as part of a deposition for the lawsuit Vanessa Bryant filed against Los Angeles County.

Last week, it was also reported that the county was trying to force her to undergo psychiatric examinations to prove that she is emotionally distressed because of the unauthorized sharing of the photos of the crash by the county sheriff and the department.

It has certainly been incredibly hard for Vanessa Bryant to deal with the passing of her family members. As for the Lakers, they continue to try to honor the memory of Kobe Bryant and his daughter in every way that they can.