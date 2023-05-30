Report: Tyger Campbell among Lakers’ Tuesday workout group

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly held their latest round of NBA draft workouts on Tuesday with Tyger Campbell among the players on hand.

The Lakers pre draft workout group on Tuesday: Marcus Carr – Texas

Djordjije Jovanovic – Ontario Clippers

Justyn Mutts – Virginia Tech

Tyger Campbell – UCLA

Anton Watson – Gonzaga

Kevin Obanor – Texas Tech — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 30, 2023

Campbell is a guard who started 133 games during his time at the University of California, Los Angeles. He is second in UCLA history with 655 assists.

The Lakers hold the No. 17 and No. 47 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, which will be held June 22. They previously conducted a workout with a group that reportedly included Maxwell Lewis of Pepperdine University.

The Lakers will remain in win-now mode if LeBron James returns next season after hinting at possible retirement. They are coming off a run through the playoffs that ended short of another NBA Finals appearance when they were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

Along with Anthony Davis, younger players Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt could form the core of next season’s team, and the player picked at No. 17 could add to that.

Reaves and Hachimura are set to become restricted free agents, and there is speculation the Lakers might orchestrate a sign-and-trade deal to bring Kyrie Irving from the Dallas Mavericks to Los Angeles.

Another potential Lakers target could be Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent, who is about to enter free agency. Vincent has helped the Heat reach the NBA Finals, where they will face the Nuggets.

It will definitely be a busy offseason for the Lakers, and depending on how things work out, they could determine what direction they choose to go in the draft.

None of the players on Tuesday’s list were named in a two-round mock draft that ESPN posted after the recent NBA draft lottery. It has the Lakers selecting University of Michigan swingman Jett Howard at No. 17 and Washington State University big man Mouhamed Gueye at No. 47.

Regarding players from the previous workout, the mock draft predicted Leonard Miller of the G League Ignite (No. 21, Brooklyn Nets) and Lewis (No. 27, Charlotte Hornets) as first-round picks and DaRon Holmes II of the University of Dayton as a second-round selection (No. 50, Oklahoma City Thunder).