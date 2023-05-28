NBA general manager labels Gabe Vincent as potential target for Lakers

One NBA general manager believes that Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent could be a target for the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency this offseason.

“Gabe Vincent from Miami, he is a free agent and could be had at a decent number,” the NBA executive revealed to Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney. “It is hard to figure where he ranks as a shooter, and the Heat might go out of their way to keep him, but he’s the kind of fit they need there in L.A.”

Vincent has played an integral role for the Heat the past few seasons, sliding into the starting lineup for a good chunk of the 2022-23 campaign with Kyle Lowry dealing with a knee injury.

The Lakers could have some holes at the guard position this coming offseason, as Dennis Schroder and D’Angelo Russell are both set to become unrestricted free agents. In addition to that, Austin Reaves is set to be a restricted free agent, so Los Angeles may have a hard time replacing all of that production.

A strong defender, Vincent has been tasked with guarding some of the league’s best guards during his time in Miami.

Vincent has started all 16 playoff games that he’s appeared in for the Heat this season. He’s averaging 31.5 minutes per game despite missing Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals with an ankle injury.

In Game 3 of that series, the 26-year-old had 29 points on 11-of-14 shooting, leading Miami to a blowout win over the Celtics.

For the entire playoffs, Vincent is averaging 13.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 0.9 steals per game on 40.9 percent shooting from the field and 38.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

There’s no guarantee that the Lakers pursue Vincent, but it’s hard to deny that he would fit well with the roster. He has experience playing off the ball alongside Jimmy Butler, which could prepare him well for playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers have a lot of decisions to make this coming offseason, but it’s possible a guard like Vincent could help the team take the next step after losing in the Western Conference Finals this season.

For now, Vincent is likely more focused on helping his team make it to the NBA Finals. Game 7 between the Heat and Boston Celtics is set to take place on Monday night.