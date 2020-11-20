Center Dwight Howard recently expressed his desire for a big deal in free agency this offseason.

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, it does not appear there is an ample market for the former All-Star.

“No, not right now, anyway, at least not above the veteran’s minimum,” Mannix wrote when answering if there is a market for Howard beyond the Los Angeles Lakers. “Howard repaired his reputation with the Lakers last season, accepting a bench role and showing a willingness to sacrifice scoring opportunities to be a defender/rebounder. And he was a key player during the Lakers championship run. However a market for the 34-year old Howard just isn’t there.”

Howard, 34, has been playing on tiny contracts for the last couple of years.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year used to be one of the hottest players in the NBA. However, his days of commanding big bucks seem to be over.

The journeyman had a resurgent campaign with the Lakers during the 2019-20 season. He put up 7.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last season.

Although Howard played off the bench, he made the most of his situation and never caused drama. The Lakers ended up wining the 2020 championship in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

Over the course of his career, Howard has averages of 16.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per contest.