Report: Terry Rozier has ‘fans’ inside the Lakers organization

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to try to make moves to improve their roster sometime in the near future, and point guard Terry Rozier has been previously mentioned as a potential option for L.A.

In a recent report from Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, an unnamed general manager is saying that Rozier may have some fans within the Lakers organization. However, that does not necessarily mean that a deal will be easy to come by.

“Rozier is a little tougher because he has the contract (first of a four-year, $96 million deal) but he has fans with the Lakers, if they want to give up some picks.” an Eastern Conference general manager told Deveney.

Rozier has only played in nine games so far this season because he missed seven games earlier in the season due to injury. Still, he’s been mighty impressive in that small sample size.

So far, he’s averaging 20.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season. While the production is at a good level, his efficiency could certainly afford to improve a bit. He’s shooting 38.6 percent from the field and just 32.9 percent from deep.

Both of those percentages are below his career numbers so there’s a chance he’ll see an improvement in his shooting efficiency as the season progresses.

As for the Lakers, they’ve had a hard go of it to start out the 2022-23 season. They’re currently sitting at the No. 14 seed with a 3-10 record on the season. They did manage to get a win in their most recent game against the Brooklyn Nets.

To make matters more promising, the Lakers have some pretty winnable games in the coming days. On Friday, they’ll host the 3-12 Detroit Pistons and then take part in games against the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns. Wins in all three of those games could get the Lakers right back into the thick of it in the wide-open West.

Still, even if the Lakers do perform well in those upcoming games, the general belief is that the roster needs a lot of work if L.A. wants to seriously compete for a playoff spot and beyond this season.

Though Rozier would surely be a nice addition to the Lakers roster, it doesn’t seem likely that he’d make the team a contender all on his own.

What getting some wins in the near future would do for the Lakers is buy the front office a lot more time to try to find the right deal. Whether or not that deal would include Rozier remains to be seen.