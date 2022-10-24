Report: Lakers currently have ‘high’ level of interest in Terry Rozier

The start of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2022-23 NBA season has gotten off to about as bad a start as anyone could have imagined. Through three games, the team is 0-3.

To make matters worse, the Lakers simply don’t look like a winning team. Despite several offseason moves by L.A. to try to change the makeup of the roster, many of the issues that plagued the team last season are still big concerns right now.

With all that in mind, it is abundantly clear that the Lakers are going to have to make some moves quickly if they want to avoid another lost season.

On the topic of potential moves, it appears as though one player that the Lakers are interested in is Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier.

“Charlotte’s Terry Rozier emerged as a trade target for the Lakers in the offseason and their interest in him remains high, multiple sources tell The Athletic,” Shams Charania wrote. “The Lakers and Hornets held discussions about a possible three- or four-team trade during the summer, and hold him in high regard among their possible trade possibilities, but the dynamic Hornets guard’s availability will be entirely predicated on the franchise’s direction for the future and its play as the season goes on. Despite LaMelo Ball being sidelined with a Grade 2 ankle sprain and Rozier recently suffering his own sprained ankle, the Hornets and coach Steve Clifford are off to a 2-1 start in the Eastern Conference.”

Interestingly enough, Gordon Hayward, one of Rozier’s teammates, was recently seen liking a post on Twitter that speculated about a hypothetical trade to the Lakers involving the forward and a couple of his Hornets teammates.

The Lakers have been plagued by awful shooting in all three of their losses this season. One tough pill to swallow for Lakers fans is that if the team’s shooting had been even average in its last two games, L.A. likely would have easily gotten away with two wins.

The Lakers lost 103-97 to the Los Angeles Clippers last week and 106-104 in a heartbreaker against the Portland Trail Blazers over the weekend.

As a team, the Lakers shot 20.0 percent from deep against the Clippers and 18.2 percent from deep against the Blazers. It’s shocking how bad they’ve been in that area of the court.

Rozier would certainly help in that area. He’s a career 37.6 percent shooter from beyond the arc.

Seemingly, he’s a name to keep an eye on as the 2022-23 campaign continues.