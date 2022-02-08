Report: Terrence Ross ‘realistic target’ for Lakers, however asking price remain steep

The Los Angeles Lakers need to get their act together soon if they want to truly contend for this season’s NBA title.

L.A. currently sits in ninth place in the Western Conference with a 26-28 record. The Lakers have been involved in many trade rumors recently as the trade deadline has gotten closer.

Although the Lakers have been linked to many players recently, it seems like some of those targets might be out of their price range.

However, Orlando Magic veteran Terrence Ross is a “more realistic” target for the Lakers, according to a recent report.

“A more realistic target, sources said, would be Orlando’s Terrence Ross,” wrote Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. “To get him, the Lakers would need to include [Talen] Horton-Tucker and maybe that first-round pick and be willing to take on a player who has seen his efficiency diminish over the last three seasons, never a good sign for the kind of shooter Ross is purported to be.”

Ross has seen his name floated around a lot recently, and he has been linked to the Lakers before. So far this season, the 31-year-old is averaging 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on 40.7 percent shooting from the field and 31.3 percent shooting from 3-point range.

He would certainly be a nice addition to the Lakers, but one can only wonder if he’d be enough to help jolt the Lakers back in title contention. Ross has one year left on his current contract following the conclusion of this season.

The former first-round pick’s averages this season are down compared to those of last season, which is largely because he is receiving less playing time in the current campaign.

Only time will tell if the Lakers end up making a deal for him.