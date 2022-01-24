Report: Some NBA teams view Terrence Ross as a ‘natural target’ for the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that could desperately use some help this season.

With the trade deadline approaching, many Lakers fans want to see the team make some noise, but nothing notable has gone down yet for L.A.

It ultimately remains to be seen if the Lakers will improve their roster before the deadline comes and goes, but some teams around the NBA feel that Terrence Ross of the Orlando Magic is a “natural target” for the Lakers.

“I passed along this update via Twitter on Sunday night purely because Orlando’s Terrence Ross and Gary Harris are names to monitor whenever they pop up these days,” wrote Marc Stein in an article published to his Substack. “The Magic are widely expected to trade one or both before the Feb. 10 trade deadline depending on the level of draft capital they can get in return. “Some teams regard Ross as a natural target for the Lakers or the [Utah] Jazz — both known to be seeking a defensive-minded wing player but possessing limited trade assets to make an impact trade in the next 17 days.”

Ross wouldn’t be a super flashy addition for the Lakers, but he’d bring something to the table. This season, he’s averaging 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for Orlando. He’s shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 31.0 percent from deep.

Ross has only played for two teams throughout his career with the Toronto Raptors being the other. The Magic aren’t going anywhere this season, so Ross would probably welcome the idea of joining a team with title aspirations like the Lakers.

The Lakers don’t have many trade chips to work with. That has been one of the biggest storylines this season regarding the Lakers’ involvement in any trade rumors. However, Ross is a player that likely wouldn’t require a massive return.

It’ll be interesting to see if L.A. ends up making a push for the 30-year-old. At 23-24, the Lakers could use a shot in the arm, and bringing in a new face could be exactly what the team needs.

The Lakers will be back in action on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets.